Hundreds of Evanstonians turned out Saturday evening — despite temperatures in the 20s — for the annual tree lighting ceremony in Fountain Square.

You can scroll through the slide show … Fountain Square was already brightly lit as folks arrived for the tree lighting ceremony. Downtown Evanston’s Annie Coakley welcomed the crowd and reminded them that … to help deal with the temperatures in the 20s, they could get hot chocolate and cookies in the Rotary International building. A brass quintet of Bienen School of Music students played holiday carols. And then, the man of the hour arrived … Santa Claus. As the crowd watched intently… Santa instructed a group of children on how to light the tree. And with City Clerk Stephanie Mendoza providing a countdown in Spanish … The tree was lit.