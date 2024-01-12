Evanston got its first significant coat of snow of the new year Friday morning.

Downtown streets were almost deserted as the few pedestrians made their way down sidewalks buffeted by strong winds off the lake.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, ComEd was reporting about 1,000 customers in Evanston had lost power.

At 10:30 a.m. Friday, the city announced that a snow route parking ban will be in effect overnight on Friday and Saturday nights, from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next day.

And city officials say it’s likely that alternate-side parking restrictions will be imposed on side streets for Saturday and Sunday. That means parking would be banned on the odd-numbered side of streets on Saturday and on the even-numbered side of streets on Sunday.

The city is also asking that residents voluntarily avoid parking on the even-numbered sides of streets not posted as snow routes during the day Friday.

Free parking will be available in several city parking lots through 8 a.m. Tuesday. Those lots are:

Lot 3, 1700 Chicago Ave.

Lot 4, Central Street at Stewart Avenue (metered spaces only)

Lot 8, 800 block of Main St., westside of lot (metered spaces only)

Lot 16, 800/900 Noyes St. at the CTA tracks

Lot 24, 727 Main St.

Lot 25, 1614 Maple Ave. (metered spaces only)

Lot 27, 1621 Oak Ave.

Lot 51, 927 Noyes St. (metered spaces only)

Lot 54, Central Street Metra Station

Lot 67, 700 block of Howard St. (metered spaces only)

Warming centers will also be available during the extreme cold weather expected starting on Sunday.

The city has also announced several storm-related closures for Friday — including the dog beach and some city offices and libraries. In addition, classes have been canceled at the city’s community centers.