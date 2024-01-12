Evanston/Skokie School District 65 and Evanston Township High School have announced that in-person classes are canceled for Friday and the schools will conduct an E-Learning Day instead.

District 65 Interim Superintendent Angel Turner says, “The weather is expected to be extremely treacherous during the morning and afternoon commute making travel to and from school very difficult to impossible for both our families and staff.”

Details of the E-Learning plan are available on the District 65 website. ETHS says students should check their school email for asynchronous e-learning activities.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, streets in downtown Evanston are wet, but snow is not falling. The temperature is 34 degrees but easterly winds are gusty at up to 25 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service says Evanston is likely to get 1.5 inches of snow by noon today.

Then after a break, snowfall is expected to resume around 6 p.m. and deliver another two inches of slow by early Sunday morning.

The snowstorm is expected to be followed by bitterly cold weather conditions from Sunday night through Tuesday night.