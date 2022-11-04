An electric scooter was taken from an unlocked garage in the 1600 block of Ashland Avenue. This among the stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

BURGLARY

1600 Ashland

Burglary suspects gained entry to an unlocked garage of a residence in the 1600 block of Ashland Avenue between 2:50 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. Thursday and took an electric scooter.

1100 Garnett

Someone entered an unlocked residence in the 1100 block of Garnett Place between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Electronic items were discovered missing.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1100 Sheridan

A gate to the rear door of a residence in the 1100 block of Sheridan Road was damaged around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

1217 Ridge

Omar C. Bowdre, 44, of 1406 Chicago Ave., was arrested at 1217 Ridge Ave. at 2:25 a.m. Thursday and charged with criminal trespass.

GRAFFITI

South Boulevard at Sherman

Graffiti was discovered painted on a street sign at South Boulevard and Sherman Avenue at 2:16 p.m. Thursday.

500 Sherman

Graffiti was discovered painted on a street sign in the 500 block of Sherman Avenue at 2:42 p.m. Thursday.

3100 Central

Graffiti was discovered painted on light poles in the 3100 block of Central Street at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

OTHER

231 Richmond

Eric C. Campos-Ferris, 26, and Nazareen B. Chambers, 23, both of 231 Richmond Ave., were arrested at that address at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday and charged with child endangerment.

SHOTS HEARD

1800 Lemar

Gunshots were reported in the 1800 block of Lemar Avenue at 11:06 a.m. and again at 3:34 p.m. Thursday. Police checked the area each time and found nothing.

THEFT

600 Chicago

Household goods were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue at about 3 p.m. Thursday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related Document: