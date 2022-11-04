An electric scooter was taken from an unlocked garage in the 1600 block of Ashland Avenue. This among the stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.
BURGLARY
1600 Ashland
Burglary suspects gained entry to an unlocked garage of a residence in the 1600 block of Ashland Avenue between 2:50 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. Thursday and took an electric scooter.
1100 Garnett
Someone entered an unlocked residence in the 1100 block of Garnett Place between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Electronic items were discovered missing.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
1100 Sheridan
A gate to the rear door of a residence in the 1100 block of Sheridan Road was damaged around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
1217 Ridge
Omar C. Bowdre, 44, of 1406 Chicago Ave., was arrested at 1217 Ridge Ave. at 2:25 a.m. Thursday and charged with criminal trespass.
GRAFFITI
South Boulevard at Sherman
Graffiti was discovered painted on a street sign at South Boulevard and Sherman Avenue at 2:16 p.m. Thursday.
500 Sherman
Graffiti was discovered painted on a street sign in the 500 block of Sherman Avenue at 2:42 p.m. Thursday.
3100 Central
Graffiti was discovered painted on light poles in the 3100 block of Central Street at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
OTHER
231 Richmond
Eric C. Campos-Ferris, 26, and Nazareen B. Chambers, 23, both of 231 Richmond Ave., were arrested at that address at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday and charged with child endangerment.
SHOTS HEARD
1800 Lemar
Gunshots were reported in the 1800 block of Lemar Avenue at 11:06 a.m. and again at 3:34 p.m. Thursday. Police checked the area each time and found nothing.
THEFT
600 Chicago
Household goods were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue at about 3 p.m. Thursday.
Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.
Related Document: