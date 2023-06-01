Evanston police say Tacorey Magitt, 19, of the 7200 block of North Damen Avenue, was arrested Tuesday and was scheduled to appear in bond court in Skokie on Thursday.

Another man, Jalen K. Murray, 20, of the 1600 block of Fowler Avenue in Evanston, was charged with first degree murder and two counts of attempted first degree murder in the case on April 28.

Magitt now faces the same charges.