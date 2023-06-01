A Chicago man has become the second to be charged with murder in an April shooting on the Evanston lakefront that left one man dead and two teenagers injured.
Evanston police say Tacorey Magitt, 19, of the 7200 block of North Damen Avenue, was arrested Tuesday and was scheduled to appear in bond court in Skokie on Thursday.
Another man, Jalen K. Murray, 20, of the 1600 block of Fowler Avenue in Evanston, was charged with first degree murder and two counts of attempted first degree murder in the case on April 28.
Magitt now faces the same charges.
Cmdr. Ryan Glew says two small groups of people got into a verbal dispute outside the entry to Clark Street Beach about 8 p.m. on April 12, and that two men pulled out handguns and fired at the victims before fleeing the scene.
18-year-old Jaquis Irby of 8500 Niles Center Road in Skokie was killed, while the two 15-year-olds, both also residents of Skokie, survived their injuries.
Glew says police continue to ask anyone who may have information about the shooting to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and then start the message with EPDTIP.