Evanston police say seven retail stores were hit by thieves from Friday through Sunday, and police made an arrest in one of those incidents.

A 28-year-old homeless man was arrested at 5:16 p.m. Saturday and charged with stealing alcohol from the Jewel-Osco on Howard Street.

The other retail thefts occurred at the Jewel-Osco on Chicago Avenue, at three Walgreens stores — on Chicago Avenue, Dodge Avenue and Green Bay Road — and at two CVS drug stores — on Asbury Avenue and Sherman Avenue.

In other thievery, an electric scooter locked to a bike rack was stolen from the 2100 block of Sheridan Road, and a snow blower was taken in a garage burglary on Fowler Avenue.