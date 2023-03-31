The National Weather service has issued a tornado watch that’s in effect until 10 p.m. Friday and a wind advisory for the period from 10 p.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Saturday.

Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected overnight — initially from the southwest and shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected this evening. Some could be severe and produce heavy rainfall.

The weather service says we can expect rain showers on Saturday, possibly mixing with snow in the afternoon, but with little or no snow accumulation expected, because temperatures are expected to only fall to about 38 degrees by 3 p.m. It will be windy with gusts of up to 45 miles per hour possible.