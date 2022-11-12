Here’s what you missed if you weren’t following the news in Evanston this week.

City Council decided to redesign a licensing scheme for homeless shelters, after neighbors complained that the model proposed for the Connections for the Homeless shelter at the Margarita Inn is not strict enough.

(Leszek Glasner/Shutterstock.com) The alders Monday will take up public nudity ordinance changes recommended this week by the Human Services Committee removing a requirement that female breasts be covered and substituting ambiguous language that all people be “properly and decently clothed.”

An 18-year-old Evanston Township High School student faces felony gun charges after police say he was found with a gun at the school. But police say Rashaun Watkins, of the 4800 block of Lee Street in Skokie, had no plans for a school shooting incident.

Interior of AMC 12 Theatre Movie fans rejoiced this week as the AMC chain Wednesday reopened the closed Cinemark theaters on Maple Avenue downtown. Only 12 screens instead of 18 in the reconfigured movie palace. Other entertainment options are planned for the freed-up space.

The 1621 Chicago Ave. site, shown in the middle of this Google Maps image, is now developed with single-story retail shops and restaurants. The owners of The Merion on Chicago Avenue downtown have submitted new plans to the city for a high-rise development on land just to the north, at 1621 Chicago Ave. The latest version of the project would be 14-stories tall — down from the 18-story version that got a thumbs down from the Land Use Commission earlier this fall.

More top stories