Sheridan Road is scheduled to be closed from Noyes to Haven streets on Monday morning.

The City of Evanston says the closure is to permit the use of a helicopter to remove equipment from the roof of Northwestern University’s Technological Institute at 2145 Sheridan Road.

Auto, bicycle and pedestrian traffic will be barred from the street during the project, which is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. and last no more than four hours.

The CTA says the Route 201 bus will detour from Sheridan Road to Orrington Avenue from Lincoln to Foster streets during the construction activity.