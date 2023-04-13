Update 10 p.m.: One man was killed and two male teenagers were injured in a shooting on the Evanston lakefront shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Evanston police say a 15-year-old youth is in critical condition at an area hospital while a second 15-year-old`suffered a minor gunshot wound.

Police say the man who died was either 18 or 19 years old.

Northwestern university officials issued a “shelter in place” order to campus residents as police searched for suspects in the shooting at Clark Street Beach, in the 1800 block of Sheridan Road. The shelter in place order was lifted shortly before 10 p.m. Fire and police vehicles along Sheridan Road near the shooting scene. (Bill Smith photo)

Numerous police and fire units responded to the shooting scene and traffic on Sheridan was blocked from Davis to Clark streets.

Police squad cars at the Clark Street Beach beach house. (Jeff Hirsh photo)

Evanston police said shortly after 9 p.m. that while no suspects were in custody, “there does not appear to be a continued threat” and that the victims were not Northwestern University students.

Allie Oshkin and Olga Tkachenko told Evanston Now’s Jeff Hirsh they were walking near the beach on the unusually warm April evening when they heard what appeared to be a verbal argument between two groups of people on the beach.

“One guy was yelling, like he was trying to prove something to another guy,” Oshkin said. “Then we heard multiple shots,” Tkachenko added, and everybody went running.

The university, in a campus safety advisory posted at 9:24 p.m., said police were searching for four suspects involved in the shooting who were last seen heading north on Sheridan Road in a sedan.

The advisory said police were searching campus and surveillance film for clues.

Evanston police later said they were looking for two suspects who fled from the beach on foot and then in a vehicle. (Jeff Hirsh photo)

Police from neighboring communities were called in to help at the shooting scene.