An 18-year-old Skokie man, shot to death Wednesday evening at Evanston’s Clark Street Beach, had been arrested on gun charges last year.
Jacquis Irby, of 8500 Niles Center Road, identified by the medical examiner’s office as the shooting victim, had been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by Evanston police after he was arrested last fall by Skokie police on other charges.
The Evanston charges, police said, stemmed from an April 29 incident in which police recovered a 9mm “ghost gun” that forensic evidence later tied to Irby.
In the Skokie case, Irby was arrested at the Old Orchard Mall after allegedly dropping a .40 caliber Glock pistol with an extended magazine as he fled from police trying to arrest him in connection with the Evanston case.
At a bond hearing on the gun charges, prosecutors said Irby had been sentenced to 8 months in juvenile detention in 2021 on another aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charge.
Meanwhile, a 15-year-old youth also shot at the beach Wednesday evening remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Evanston police continue to seek two suspects in the shooting incident. Sheridan Road has been reopened to traffic, but portions of the park and path around Clark Street Beach remain closed this morning while police investigate the shooting.
Related story: Shooting at Clark Street Beach
For the brave, rational people this is yet another screamingly obvious reason to grind up the guns.
For the cowardly, irrational people who watch too many movies, this is a reason to pollute our community with even more guns.
We have to acknowledge once and for all that the best case scenario if you’re armed isn’t “protection” or “self-defense” at all – it’s an automatic escalation of violence, and both sides will likely end up dead.
The victim here was running around, armed, for a long time. It didn’t save him, did it?
I call on Evanston gun owners to get real. You’re living in a John Wick fantasy land. You’re damning the young people to a world where they can’t even go outside, after they already spent a year and a half shoved away in their rooms to protect the larger community from covid.
Why do these heroes, these veterans, deserve to emerge from cold dark isolation into this hellish nightmare?
I would support a community gun list – report anyone you know who has a gun, “responsibly” or not. Let’s do to guns what we did to cigarettes – make it pretty much socially unacceptable.
The young people deserve this , at the very least.
I support gun control.
But we already have gun laws. The victim here violated those laws three times, most recently both a year ago and again 4 months ago.
The article reports that his December arrest was “in connection with” the previous case. Since he had been taken into custody then, that implies he had ignored either a subpoena or a court date. Multiple gun crimes along with thumbing his nose at the legal process should have meant he was denied bail and kept in custody, in a rational world. He wouldn’t have been on the street to get in an altercation and get himself killed. And get two much younger kids, possibly his friends, shot.
We need State’s Attorney Fox and the Cook County courts to take our gun laws seriously.
We also need our community to take these crimes seriously. That means trusting police, providing police with tips, details and sworn testimony about these crimes, to ensure perpetrators can be prosecuted successfully. It’s the only way to end the cycle of violence, by ensuring it can’t continue with impunity.
Exactly, more laws aren’t gonna stop idiots like this.
I agree 100%. Kim Fox is destroying Cook County.
It is amazing how people will rationalize giving up their fundamental rights because of the actions of bad actors. Quite amazing actually.
The first beautiful day at the beach and we’re reminded of the fact that we are not safe anywhere. More guns do not make us safer and we the people need to protest against the NRA and our lawmakers who stand by and do nothing shooting after shooting after shooting. This is not how most people want to live and beyond a shadow of a doubt the proliferation of guns is the major contributing factor. Are there other issues? Of course. There’s just one glaring one that we refuse to address and people are fed up- it’s time to get loud and active. A few places to start: Everytown for Gun Safety, Mom’s Demand Action and March Fourth. And/Or, call your lawmakers every day.
@ Will Voltz. I agree with your sentiments. But IMO — you’ve described a fantastical/utopian scenario without guns. I would love it if we could be like Japan or Norway — but that is all but impossible here. And anyway, guns are just something that comes with the territory when one lives the lifestyle that Jacquis Irby lived (more of a deathstyle, really).. People who live that lifestyle have no regard for laws and will get their guns regardless of whatever laws are passed. You saw the part about the “ghost gun,” right? That’s never going away. Criminals are extremely enterprising and will always find a way to get what they want.
Do you think Jacquis Irby or whoever murdered him had a FOID card? Or parents that cared for well-being, for that matter? One of the victims was 15 and is in critical condition. 15? Why isn’t he home in bed or doing homework on a school night? SMH.
This is never going to stop — and the worst part of it is that it’s becoming normalized such that it happens on a nice spring night at the beach? I’ve been at that beach at night many times at night just minding my own business, enjoying the fresh air and waves — and to think innocent and decent, family people could be collateral damage in this crap is the worst part of this. Something tells me the people involved in this incident are no strangers to this — and they are just solving their own problems the way they know how to do it. But jeez — the good people who did the work and made something of themselves and contribute to society should not have to be victimized by this thuggery.
If outlawing all guns would magically make all guns disappear out of the hands of people who have zero fear of the law, I’d be in full support. A good start is making sure there are consequences for offenders of the laws currently in place. Parents of underage offenders should also have consequences. I’m finding it ironic that we require beach passes for dogs, but known gun offenders roam freely. The judge who let him go free after the first incidents basically signed this boy’s death sentence.
As it is not realistic to rid the USA of hand guns, it is time to get tougher on people who repeatedly are caught illegally carrying guns, as it is a fact that they (those who carry guns illegally) are disproportionally responsible for gun violence in our streets.
Leave a comment