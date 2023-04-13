An 18-year-old Skokie man, shot to death Wednesday evening at Evanston’s Clark Street Beach, had been arrested on gun charges last year.

Jacquis Irby, of 8500 Niles Center Road, identified by the medical examiner’s office as the shooting victim, had been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by Evanston police after he was arrested last fall by Skokie police on other charges.

The Evanston charges, police said, stemmed from an April 29 incident in which police recovered a 9mm “ghost gun” that forensic evidence later tied to Irby. Jacquis Irby (CCSO photo)

In the Skokie case, Irby was arrested at the Old Orchard Mall after allegedly dropping a .40 caliber Glock pistol with an extended magazine as he fled from police trying to arrest him in connection with the Evanston case.

At a bond hearing on the gun charges, prosecutors said Irby had been sentenced to 8 months in juvenile detention in 2021 on another aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charge.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old youth also shot at the beach Wednesday evening remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Evanston police continue to seek two suspects in the shooting incident. Sheridan Road has been reopened to traffic, but portions of the park and path around Clark Street Beach remain closed this morning while police investigate the shooting.

