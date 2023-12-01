The annual Holiday Pop-up from the Evanston Made artists’ collaborative has “Found” its home for this season of giving … the former “Found” restaurant site on Chicago Avenue.

The temporary shop features everything from jewelry to paintings to ceramics, all from artists who live and/or work in Evanston.

It opened Friday and runs through the 17th.

Several thousand items are for sale, from 135 individuals. $2 stickers.

Prices run from just $2 for stickers, to $2,200 for one of the paintings.

$2,200 painting.

“Every medium is represented,” says Lisa Degliantoni, co-director of Evanston Made.

One of the best things about the pop-up, Degliantoni adds, is that “we can put an emerging artist right next to an established artist,” giving shoppers the chance to see different types of work.

Evanston Made enters its 10th year in 2024.

There are 420 member artists.

The organization’s other co-director, Liz Cramer, says the group’s pop-ups, at the holidays and other times, gives local artists “a place where they can connect with the community. They’d be scrambling to find other pop-ups” or go from place to place on the summer art show circuit if non-profit Evanston Made did not exist.

Cramer adds that the pop-up has helped artists expand their careers.

One success story is Mark Cleveland, who has been an artist for a number of years.

Cleveland, who specializes in outdoor (plein air) Evanston scenes, “attributes his current success” to coming to Evanston Made for some marketing advice. One of Mark Cleveland’s familiar Evanston scenes.

That advice, Cramer says, is that during the COVID-19 pandemic, “people became more introspective about where they live,” hence, the appeal of Evanston scenes to Evanstonians.

Another success story is a bit different.

June Chen Ahleman first brought her work to an Evanston Made pop-up while in middle school.

Now, Cramer says, Ahleman is a student at the Rhode Island School of Design, and has already had many gallery shows.

“She’s going to be a name to follow,” Cramer adds.

While the pop-up is only around for two-and-a-half weeks, Degliantoni says the short time frame actually helps increase demand.

“There’s a growing sense of immediacy and excitement,” she says, ” a feeling that I gotta get there.”

If you want to get there, information about hours and special events (besides just browsing the art) can be “Found” at evanstonmade.org.