A thief with a sweet tooth stole Honey Buns and other snacks from a gas station on Green Bay Road. That was one of nine retail theft incidents Evanston police reported Monday.

Shoplifters also took energy drinks from the Walgreens on Dodge, diapers from the Jewel-Osco on Howard and the Walgreens on Chicago, cosmetics from the Target on Howard, food from the 7-Eleven on Emerson and unspecified “consumable goods” in other retail theft incidents.

There were five attempts to steal cars — all of which left steering columns damaged.

Graffiti was spotted in four locations — and in another criminal damage to property incident, someone poured blue liquid on the outside of a car in the 1000 block of Darrow Avenue.

Police made seven arrests, including one for domestic battery.