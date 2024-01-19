Evanston police say a shoplifter stole body wash from the Walgreens on Dodge Avenue Thursday morning.

Jewelry and household goods were taken by a shoplifter from the Target on Howard Street late Thursday afternoon.

Burglars broke into a 2016 Ford in the 400 block of Ridge Avenue and took some money.

But burglars found two other cars unlocked.

The owner of a 2019 Toyota reported losing a wallet to a burglar while parked at a gas station in the 2400 block of Main Street around 1 p.m. Thursday.

The owner of a 2023 Audi discovered in the early hours of Thursday that a burglar had gotten into the car, but left empty handed.

In the 1600 block of Monroe a burglar broke through a kitchen window to get into a home and steal money and jewelry.

Police made one arrest, for domestic battery.