Shoplifters stole clothing, cosmetics, and other consumable goods from the Target store on Howard Street and the Walgreens Pharmacy on Chicago Avenue.

THEFT

2200 Howard

Clothes and cosmetics were among items taken at the Target store in the 2200 block of Howard Street Saturday afternoon.

900 Chicago

Clothes and consumable goods were stolen from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 900 block of Chicago Avenue around 5 p.m. on Friday and 8 p.m. on Saturday.

2200 Maple

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2005 Toyota in the 2200 block of Maple Avenue between 11 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday.

200 Callan

A package containing a cell phone that was delivered to a residence in the 200 block of Callan Avenue was stolen between May 1 and noon on Friday.

ASSAULT

1316 Sherman

Marvin Miller, 47, of 7355 N. Damen Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 1316 Sherman Place at 11:28 p.m. Friday and charged with assault.

BATTERY

1709 Benson

Ronald A. Coleman, 37, of 1521 S. Wabash Ave.,Chicago, was arrested at 1709 Benson Ave. at 12:32 a.m. Saturday and charged with aggravated battery.

136 Main

William M. Dobbs, 31, of 136 Main St., was arrested at that address at 4:48 p.m. Friday and charged with domestic battery.

1641 Hinman

Joseph Hamblen Widlicka, 78, of 1641 Hinman Ave., was arrested at that address at 11:46 p.m. Friday and charged with domestic battery. He is due in court on May 24 at 9:30 a.m.

SHOTS HEARD

1800 Emerson

Gunshots were reported in the 1800 block of Emerson Street at 11:26 a.m. Friday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

2000 Wesley

Gunshots were reported in the 2000 block of Wesley Avenue at 3:06 p.m. Friday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

