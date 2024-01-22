Evanston police report shoplifters struck the Targets on Howard and on Sherman, the Jewel on Chicago, and the CVS on Asbury over the weekend.

Burglars stole money from two unlocked cars in an apartment building parking lot in the 1700 block of Central Street and ransacked a cabinet after entering the unlocked front door of a restaurant in the 800 block of Main Street.

Police also reported making five arrests — including of a Downers Grove man charged with robbery, a Glenview man charged with domestic battery and a Harvey man charged with battery.