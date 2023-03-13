Both a Walgreens Pharmacy on Chicago Avenue and a Jewel-Osco grocery store on Howard Street were visited twice each by shoplifters over the weekend. These are among stories in Monday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFTS

600 Chicago

Two shoplifting thefts were reported Saturday at the Walgreens Pharmacy, in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue. Alcoholic products were taken around 9:45 p.m. and cosmetics merchandise around 6:15 p.m.

2400 Howard

Two shoplifting thefts were reported at the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street. Consumable goods were taken around 10:45 a.m. on Friday and alcoholic products were stolen around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

1600 Sherman

Alcoholic products were taken from the Target store in the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Friday.

2300 Prospect

A 2016 Acura was stolen from the 2300 block of Prospect Avenue between 6:21 a.m. and 8:40 a.m. on Saturday.

BURGLARY

1800 Simpson

Tools and a bicycle were taken from an unlocked residence in the 1800 block of Simpson Street between 11:15 p.m. Thursday and 7:15 a.m. Friday.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

900 Chicago

Someone smashed and knocked down a sign at the Hemenway Church in the 900 block of Chicago Avenue between 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday.

1800 Ashland

A rear door was damaged on a 2004 Chevrolet in the 1800 block of Ashland Avenue between 9:30 p.m. Thursday and 11:45 a.m. Friday.

1000 Howard

A window was damaged at a residence in the 1000 block of Howard Street between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday.

TRAFFIC

415 South Boulevard

Bivenson Antoine, 23, of 1325 W. Sherwin Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 415 South Boulevard at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday and charged with a traffic violation. He is due in court on April 19 at 9 a.m.

Dodge at Oakton

Julian E. Hutchinson, 63, of 640 Pitner Ave., was arrested at Dodge Avenue and Oakton Street at 11:39 p.m. Saturday and charged with driving under the influence. He is due in court on April 7 at 9 a.m.

1315 Asbury

Cristopher Sanchez, 19, of 7236 N. Oakley Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 1315 Asbury Ave. at 3:13 a.m. Saturday and charged with driving under the influence. He is due in court on April 14 at 9 a.m.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

