Evanston police say shoplifters stole liquor from the Jewel-Osco on Howard Street twice on Saturday and once from the Target on Sherman Avenue.

But a shoplifter at the Walgreens on Chicago Avenue chose to walk out with laundry detergent instead.

Police also report porch pirates stole delivered packages from the 1800 block of Ridge Avenue and the 2000 block of Emerson Street.

A 2019 Audi stolen Saturday morning from the 2200 block of Forestview Road was recovered, and a vandal damaged a door at Evanston Hospital.