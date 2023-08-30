A design firm unveiled plans to refurbish Evanston’s shoreline at a community meeting Tuesday night.

But Stefanie Levine, the city’s project manager for the shoreline repairs, told residents at the Robert Crown Center meeting that “we don’t have any funding for steps past this preliminary work.”

Mark Wagstaff of the SmithGroup, said the plans were influenced by feedback from residents at two earlier open house meetings and surveys that generated over 1,000 responses.

Wagstaff said most people surveyed wanted more naturalization and enhancement of shoreline sites.

He said the designs would also improve views of the lake — which now in many places is hidden behind stone revetments.

Here are some of the proposed designs.

Sheridan Road at Calvary Cemetery

Sheridan Road would be reduced from four to two lanes to add more trees and wider pathways on both sides, making it easer for pedestrians and cyclists to share the path.

Some residents attending the meeting said they’d nearly been run over by cyclists on the existing narrow shoreline path and praised the widening concept.

Clark Park

Clark Park, just south of Main Street, would see its revetment redesigned to improve views of the water with an elevated boardwalk and rain garden added to sections of the park.

Lee Street Beach and Elliott Park

Lee Street Beach would get a new beach entrance near the restroom building, expanded sandy areas and would see the black flood control bags near the restroom building removed.

Dempster Street and Greenwood Beach

The plan recommends more green space for Greenwood-Dempster Beach area, including the installation of a grassy knoll, as well as improving the entry plaza to the beach.

Dog beach

Plans for the Dog Beach call for adding an offshore breakwater to combat erosion, more landscaping and improved pedestrian access.

Wagstaff said the next step is for SmithGroup to prepare engineering drawings for the design concepts so that cost estimates can be developed. They would also ascertain what regulatory issues would need to be addressed in implementing the plans.

Then it will be up to the city to raise funds for the project, which might be sought as federal grants.

Levine said, “It’s going to be challenging” to find funding. “These shoreline projects unfortunately are very, very expensive.”

More details of the plans are on the city website.