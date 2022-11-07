Two reports Saturday of shots heard resulted in police finding damage–to a residence and to a car. These among stories in Monday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

SHOTS HEARD
300 Callan
Gunshots were reported in the 300 block of Callan Avenue at 4:49 a.m. Saturday. When police responded, they found a 2016 Nissan with a broken windshield and two shell casings nearby.

1900 Grey
Gunshots were reported in the 1900 block of Grey Avenue at 11:13 p.m. Saturday. Responding officers found gunfire damage to a residence and six shell casings nearby. Witnesses told police the shots came from a vehicle that traveled northbound on Grey and westbound on Foster.

2200 Greenwood
Gunshots were reported at 1:26 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Greenwood Street. Police checked the area but found nothing.

BURGLARY
1600 Darrow
Someone gained entry to a business located in the 1600 block of Darrow Avenue around 6:50 a.m. on Nov. 1. Missing were electronic items and cash.

800 Oakton
Someone entered a 2020 Nissan in the 800 block of Oakton Street via a broken window between 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 and 1:43 p.m. on Nov. 1. Nothing was reported missing.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE
900 Howard
Someone used a brick to break the front door glass and enter a business in the 900 block of Howard Street around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Nothing was reported missing.

400 Main
The rear window of a 2001 Hyundai was found broken in a parking lot in the 400 block of Main Street at 11 a.m. Saturday. Nothing was reported misssing.

1300 Wesley
Exterior lights were damaged at a residence in the 1300 block of Wesley Avenue between 8 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. Friday.

OTHER
1608 Maple
Taron L. Burton, 25, of 3308 N.. Keating Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 1608 Maple Ave. at 11:34 p.m. Friday and charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

THEFT
2400 Main
A purse and its contents were taken from a vehicle in a parking lot in the 2400 block of Main Street around 4 p.m. Saturday.

1800 Main
A black and gray Hyper bicycle that was secured to a bike rack in the 1800 block of Main Street was stolen between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday.

3300 Central
Alcoholic and personal care items were stolen from the CVS Pharmacy in the 3300 block of Central Street around 7:10 p.m. Sunday.

500 Michigan
A black 2000 Ford Explorer was stolen from the 500 block of Michigan Avenue between 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 and 1 p.m. on Nov. 1.

1600 Darrow
A white 2019 Ford transit van was stolen from a parking lot in the 1600 block of Darrow Avenue at about 6:50 a.m. Tuesday.

TRAFFIC
1200 Lake
Byron W. Cary, 21, of 5807 N. Artesian Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 1200 Lake St. at 4:44 p.m. Thursday and charged with a traffic violation.

1223 Elmwood
Kristen Maureen Curnyn, 51, of 914 Crain St., was arrested at 1223 Elmwood Ave. at 2:36 a.m. Sunday and charged with driving under the influence.

1655 Foster
Jade K. Mercado, 40, of 2004 W. Jarvis Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 1655 Foster St. at 11:02 a.m. Sunday and charged with a traffic violation.

123 Clyde
Richard-Owolabi Yai, 31, of 7385 N. Damen Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 123 Clyde Ave. at 8:12 p.m. Friday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

