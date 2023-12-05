Ald. Devon Reid (8th) argued Monday night that the city should pay a stipend to the volunteers appointed to city boards, committees and commissions.

Reid said compensating the volunteers would help achieve more diversity along economic, racial and gender lines in who serves on the boards and would make it easier to fill vacancies.

Reid provided no data to support the claim that the boards are not currently diverse.

Asked by Evanston Now about diversity on the city’s boards, Mayor Daniel Biss, who appoints members to the groups, said he didn’t have an answer “at his fingertips.”

A tally by Evanston Now of the residents on 29 panels with active meeting schedules displayed on the city website indicates that of 200 available positions, 72 are filled by men and 86 by women, with 22 positions currently vacant.

At the mayor’s suggestion, we’ve requested information on other diversity measures from the city clerk’s office and will update this story if we receive it.

Update 8:50 a.m.: A clerk’s office staffer says the city does ask for a variety of demographic data, including age, race, gender and home ownership status, on the application form for board, commission and committee positions, but the data apparently has not been compiled into a report in recent years.

Neither Reid nor other members of the City Council’s Rules Committee suggested a dollar amount that might be used to compensate board members.

But some members suggested such money might be used to pay for child care costs or other expenses incurred as a result of attending meetings

If one assumed a $75 per meeting stipend and 12 monthly meetings per year for each panel, providing stipends to 200 people would cost $180,000 a year. Bobby Burns.

Supporting Reid’s proposal, Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) said that without providing compensation “there’s a certain type of individual whose both interested and able to participate” in government bodies.

He said those people “are not as diverse as they could be if we eliminated barriers to participating.”

Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) said many residents would have to think about whether they had childcare available and the lack of it would bar participation for a lot of folks. Clare Kelly.

But Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) said she didn’t believe “a relatively small stipend” would make much difference.

She suggested the city should make more extensive outreach efforts to recruit candidates for the volunteer positions.

After considerable discussion, the council members agreed to have staff:

Survey existing board members and people who took part in the participatory budgeting process about what would help encourage more people to apply for the positions.

More prominently list available vacancies, which already appear on the city’s website, including mentioning them at City Council meetings.

Announce vacancies in ward newsletters and meetings.

Explore existing opportunities to provide child care services for board members who may need it.

Once the city’s communications team is fully staffed, explore producing videos to promote the volunteer positions.

The committee pledged to discuss the issue again at its April meeting.