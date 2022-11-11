Signs appeared on the fence in front of an apartment building at 122-130 Callan Ave. in Evanston this week claiming Evanston Ald. Devon Reid (8th) is more than $9,000 behind on his rent there and facing eviction.

On Wednesday, after a neighbor captured the image above, the building management called police to report the signs had been stolen.

Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew says responding officers negotiated a return of the signs, but he said that because no arrests were made, he couldn’t say who had removed or returned them.

Ald. Reid, in email exchanges with Evanston Now, deflected questions about whether he is behind on his rent or whether an eviction case has been filed against him.

The building’s landlord, Marty Max, of MLC Properties and Management in Rogers Park, has not returned calls from Evanston Now seeking comment.

Reid previously was the target of an eviction suit in 2020, while he was city clerk and was living at 429 Custer Ave.