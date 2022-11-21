Automotive burglaries with similar modus operandi were noted in the central part of Evanston recently and were included in Monday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

BURGLARY

1900 Brown

Burglars gained entry to a 2014 Chevrolet in the 1900 block of Brown Avenue between 7:30 p.m. Friday and 1:43 a.m. Saturday by breaking a window. They took a purse and its contents.

Burglars gained entry to a 2015 Nissan in the 1900 block of Brown Avenue around 2:49 a.m. Saturday by breaking a window. Nothing was reported missing.

1900 Dodge

Burglars gained entry to a 2012 Hyundai in the 1900 block of Dodge Avenue between 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2:40 a.m. Saturday by breaking a window. They took personal items.

1800 Emerson

Burglars gained entry to a 2018 Volkswagen in the 1800 block of Emerson Street between 9 p.m. Friday and 12:30 p.m. Saturday by breaking a window. They took food items.

700 Mulford

Burglars gained entry to a 2004 Volvo in a parking lot in the 700 block of Mulford Street between 4 p.m. Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday by unknown means. They took a backpack and its contents.

1400 Asbury

Burglars gained entry to the unsecured garage of a residence in the 1400 block of Asbury Avenue between 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Nothing was reported missing.

1700 Lyons

Burglars forced entry to a residence in the 1700 block of Lyons Street around 6 p.m. Friday and took electronic items.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

300 Florence

Someone broke a window on a 2020 Subaru in the 300 block of Florence Avenue around 9 p.m. Friday.

749 Asbury

Karla F. Rodriguez, 38, of 1456 Ridge Ave., was arrested at 749 Asbury Ave. at 3:40 a.m. Sunday and charged with criminal damage to property.

OTHER

1454 Elmwood

Nathan U. Appleberry, 32, of 1458 Chicago Ave., was arrested at Evanston police headquarters at 2:37 p.m. Friday and charged with disorderly conduct.

806 Ridge

Miguel Fojas, 32, of 608 Sheridan Road, was arrested at 806 Ridge Ave. at 5:15 p.m. Saturday and charged with violation of an order of protection.

SHOTS HEARD

Lake at Asbury

Gunshots were reported at Lake Street and Asbury Avenue at 10:02 p.m. Friday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

THEFT

1600 Dodge

A cell phone was taken from an unlocked locker at Evanston Township High School between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday.

2400 Main

Alcoholic products were taken from Sam’s Club, in the 2400 block of Main Street, at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

TRAFFIC

832 Reba

Sungsoo Lim, 32, of 805 Reba Place, was arrested at 832 Reba Place at 11:08 p.m. Saturday and charged with driving under the influence.

Lake at Ridge

Brian Delgado, 18, of 7411 N. Ridge Blvd., Chicago, was arrested at Lake Street and Ridge Avenue at 11:40 p.m. Sunday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

