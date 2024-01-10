Evanston police report six shoplifting incidents on Monday and Tuesday, including one that led to an arrest.

A 23-year-old homeless man was arrested at the Target store on Howard Street Monday evening and charged with retail theft.

Other shoplifting incidents occurred Monday at the Main Street Marketplace shopping center on Main Street, on Monday and Tuesday at the Walgreens on Chicago Avenue, on Tuesday at the Valle Produce on Dempster Street and on Monday at a cell phone store in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue.

A thief damaged the steering column of a 2021 Kia in the 1000 block of Brummel St. and a 39-year-old woman was charged with domestic battery.