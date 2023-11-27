A 23-year-old Skokie man has been charged with making a series of email and telephone bomb threats that targeted the Evanston Public Library and the McDonald’s restaurant on Dempster St.

Jacob Spiro of 4612 Davis St. has been charged with four felony counts of disorderly conduct for making false bomb threats.

Emailed threats to the EPL were made on Sept. 12 and Sept. 14, leading to the evacuation of both library branches.

Then on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3 calls to Evanston’s 911 line claimed there were bombs at the McDonalds.

No explosive devices were found in searches and there were no injuries in any of the incidents.

Cmdr. Ryan Glew says that after an investigation identified Spiro as the suspect, he surrendered himself to Evanston police on Nov. 17.

He was scheduled to appear in court in Skokie today.

Glew says that as of now no additional charges are expected related to other bomb threat incidents.