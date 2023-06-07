A 19-year-old Skokie man is facing felony gun and drug charges after Evanston police say they stopped him for a seat belt violation.

Nathan Norman of 9600 block of Laramie Avenue is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of 10 to 30 grams of cannabis with intent to deliver.

Cmdr. Ryan Glew says detectives on patrol in the area of Foster Street and Ashland Avenue about 9:50 p.m. Saturday when they saw a maroon Kia in which a driver and passenger were not properly wearing their seatbelts and stopped it in the 1400 block of Foster Street.

Glew says Norman, who was driving the car admitted there was some cannabis in the car. and police learned that Norman had a warrant for his arrest.

He was arrested for the warrant, and while searching him, Glew says, detectives recovered a loaded Sig Sauer 9mm handgun in his waistband.

The detectives also discovered that a 15-year-old male passenger had a loaded Ruger .357 handgun in his waistband and he was taken into custody, Glew says.

Detectives searched the vehicle and Glew says they recovered a cross-body bag with six individually wrapped zip-locked bags containing suspect cannabis weighing about 30 grams.

The 15 year-old was referred to juvenile court for unlawful use of a weapon. A second passenger in the car was released without charges.

Norman received a $25000D bond. His next court date is June 27 at the Skokie Courthouse.