Evanston public works crews Monday are spreading the beat juice on roads ahead of a storm expected to produce about three inches of slush and melting snow on pavement by Wednesday morning.

Public Service Bureau Chief Noel Rodriguez says Evanston and other areas near the lakefront will benefit from warmer temperatures — and snowfall amounts will be higher as drivers travel further inland — requiring extra caution during Tuesday morning’s commute.

The snow is expected to start falling around 9 p.m. Monday and most of it will have fallen by early Tuesday morning, Rodriguez says.

Update 1:50 p.m.: The city is asking residents to avoid parking on streets posted with snow route route signs from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday to make it easier for snow plow operators to clear the streets, but snow parking restricts are not in effect at this time.

Snowfall will slow down and may stop during the day on Tuesday before picking back up around 8 p.m. and ending around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says that because of the heavy, wet snow expected, residents should exercise extra care while out shoveling.

And the weather service says we may be faced with another wither storm on Friday.