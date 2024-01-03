Evanston Township High School has more sports teams than any other high school in Illinois.

42, to be exact.

On Wednesday morning, 150 ETHS-students-to-be were given the chance to try 28 of those sports, in what’s called the “Middle School Multi-Sport Challenge.”

High school coaches, along with ETHS student-athletes, were the instructors.

The idea, says Athletic Director Chris Livatino, is to offer 6th, 7th, and 8th graders a “challenge to find a new sport,” perhaps something they’ve never played before.

The sampler, which has been around for a decade, of course included sports offered at most schools — basketball, football, baseball, softball, volleyball and track-and-field.

But ETHS also has a bowling team, flag football for girls, rowing and lacrosse, among the activities that may not be available at smaller schools.

ETHS freshman Grace Hauser was one of the girls’ lacrosse team members on hand to teach children how to play the game she loves. ETHS lacrosse team member Grace Hauser helping a middle schooler learn the game.

“I did these camps when I was younger,” Grace says. And seeing as how she wants to be a teacher someday, working with children helps both the kids and Grace.

Freshman Julia Martin is also on the lacrosse squad, and was one of the instructors at the Multi-Sports Challenge.

“I love lacrosse, and like teaching little kids,” she says.

And Sydney Hletko, an ETHS senior, lacrosse team member, and Sports Challenge instructor, notes that she’ll be graduating soon, and “wants to make sure others will be playing lacrosse” after she’s gone from ETHS.

Coach Sarah McKenna, an ETHS grad, has led the girls’ lacrosse team since 2008.

McKenna says lacrosse, which was once primarily played in private schools on the East Coast, has caught on big time in Evanston.

McKenna notes that the success of Northwestern’s national championship women’s lacrosse team has definitely helped.

“It’s great for us as a program. We can go over and watch games, and our girls can go to their camps,” McKenna says.

Boys’ lacrosse coach Rob Fournie says that 25 years ago, there were only eight schools in the state, including ETHS, playing lacrosse.

Now, he says, there are 165 spread between Northern Illinois and Bloomington, in the central part of the state.

The Sports Challenge gives kids who might not think lacrosse is for them a chance to see if it is just by giving it a try.

“Our sport is fun to play, and you can pick it up, if you’re athletic,” says Fournie.

Speaking of picking things up, girls’ coach McKenna says if you pick up a lacrosse stick, you might become one of those kids hooked on the sport.

Challenge Day is “an easy way to get a stick into their hands.”

It also doesn’t hurt if you have a sibling who plays.

Senior Stella Holstine, 17, is on the ETHS girls’ varsity. Her 14-year old sister, Evie, an 8th grader, plays lacrosse as well. Both were at Challenge Day, Stella as an instructor, and Evie as a participant.

“It’s really fun,” Evie says.

“I like that we both play.”

Unlike some of the students at Challenge Day, Stella and Evie basically grew up with lacrosse sticks in their hands. Stella (L) and Evie Holstine.

Stella started in second grade, Evie in kindergarten.

Next fall, Stella will have graduated from ETHS, and Evie will be a freshman.

So, don’t be surprised to see Evie on one of the ETHS lacrosse teams, and helping as an instructor for Middle School Mult-Sport Challenge Day 2025.

Also, don’t be surprised to see them practicing together this summer at home.

“It’s fun,” Stella says, just to “pass the ball in the back yard.”