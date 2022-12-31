On Friday night, a couple of potential customers walked up to the front door of Smylie Brothers Brewing on Oak Street, trying to get in for a bite and a beer.
But the door was locked. Nobody was inside.
“It’s closed,” said one of the disappointed food-and-drink seekers, as the pair walked away.
And indeed, on the eve of New Year’s Eve, the busiest partying night of the year, Smylie Brothers had closed its doors for good.
In a statement posted on Facebook, owners of the brewpub thanked customers and employees, saying “your support over the past 8 years is truly appreciated.”
However, the post continued, “Sadly, as a result of the pandemic, we are no longer able to operate the business and we are now closed.”
Besides the pandemic holding down the number of customers and making it harder to find employees, Annie Coaklely, the executive director of the Downtown Evanston marketing group, said the lack of a lunch business was probably also a factor.
With more people working from home during and post-pandemic, that’s fewer employees downtown, and thus fewer customers looking for a noontime meal.
In September, Smylie Brothers also closed its Lakeview (Chicago) brewery and restaurant, after only a year in operation.
As for Flat Top Grill, the Church Street location has been shut since earlier in December.
A sign on the front door says “Due to severe plumbing issues, We will be closed for the Day. Sorry for the inconvenience.”
However, that sign has been up for about two weeks, and Coakley confirms that the restaurant has closed for good.
Damn. Get ready for a turbulent 2023. You will see more closings, going to be very sad to see.
The pandemic lockdowns crushed small businesses. Absolutely crushed them.
Those that survived will be limping through 2023 and into 2024. Rising prices, rising inflation with no help this time is going to crush even more small businesses.
Target, Walgreens, CVS, Amazon, Burger King, McDonalds, Starbucks = the future of Evanston. They will be the only ones who can survive overpriced rent. Facts and data.
To compare rents, in Chicago, a 1400 square foot commercial rental in Lakeview is around $4500-$5500. In Evanston it’s around the same. Only difference is Chicago has 10X the amount of foot traffic per week. Most renters in Evanston have to pay into the buildings taxes too, which makes no sense. That’s a rarity in Chicago, they only do that for the corporations like Taco Bell, BK, etc. In Evanston, they make the renters pay it.
If you’re a business owner, open a business in Andersonville, Lakeview or Lincoln Park – Evanston is not a smart place to open a business right now and I don’t see it getting better in the future.
Just my opinion sprinkled in with some facts & data.
We tried to visit Smylie’s 3-4 times over the last several years (we moved to Evanston in 2020). Each time, there were reduced hours and/or other COVID-related restrictions after vaccines were available into 2021/2022. Eventually we stopped trying. It’s a tough environment right now, businesses need to work really hard to survive and pull people back out into their establishments. I wish the best for the owners and hope that, in general, people get out and experience more in 2023. It will have a positive impact on our collective psychological state as well as the livelihood of the small businesses we love so much.
Most commercial leases are structured as triple net where expenses such as taxes, insurance and common area maintenance are paid by the tenant. This is not unique to Evanston. This is a standard applied to any tenant whether independent or national. Oftentimes landlords will create what is called modified gross rent that ultimately includes the taxes the landlord pays on the property. Landlords are not going to absorb taxes as that would make owning the property economically infeasible. It’s the same with residential rentals. The tenant pays for taxes through their monthly rent. But Frank is right. It is likely going to be a turbulent 18 to 24 months. Let’s work together to get through it by supporting our small business community by shopping and eating local.
As a neighbor and diner, I am sad to see Smylie Brothers close its doors. It’s a sad irony that Mike Smylie authored an editorial on behalf of Downtown Evanston imploring the city to support NU’s proposal for 10-12 concerts a year at a new stadium because of its opportunity to introduce new customers to our downtown restaurants.
I hope the opponents to concerts at the proposed Ryan Field understand the desperate needs of our local establishments for more customers. Al’s Deli and Edzo’s both have fund raising campaigns to keep their doors open. Flat Top and Smylie Brothers are gone. Are more to follow? While we debate the terms of the largest private investment ever in Evanston, our small restaurants would love the “problem” of thousands of new visitors looking to dine and (clutch my pearls) drink in Evanston.
People acting like a small recession that is primarily hitting tech the reason to blame here. It isn’t. You know why Smylie Brothers closed? It was a poorly managed, huge restaurant that offered middling food. That’s it. Other restaurants have opened in Evanston since the pandemic are thriving. To blame taxes, to blame inflation (which has already started to come down) is just to make excuses for a bad restaurant.
Thank you Smylie Brothers for the fun and memories. I moved to Evanston in March 2019, my dad flew in for a visit the week after. We went to Smylie’s for a great dad/daughter dinner and lots of laughs. My otherwise healthy dad died suddenly of COVID-19 in early April 2020. So, every time I went to or walked past Smylie’s – I always smiled b/c it was my first dinner out in Evanston and it was with my dad!
Thank you.
This is a warning shot, Evanston. Better stop your purposeful neglect of downtown else all those small biz owners and employees are in trouble.
Is have no facts or figures, but am wondering, is there a big difference in renting in Evanston versusWilmette? It seems like restaurants in Wilmette have survived Covid better than in Evanston.
