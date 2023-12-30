The National Weather Service and Evanston’s Public Works Department say we can expect a little snow for New Year’s Eve.

Noel Rodriquez, public services bureau chief for the city, says light to moderate snow is likely from Sunday morning into the afternoon with light flurries extending into early New Year’s morning.

He says snowfall should amount to about a third of an inch on pavement and maybe twice that on elevated or grassy surfaces.

Temperatures are expected to be near freezing during the day Sunday but they will drop overnight, leading to freeze-back on untreated surfaces.