The National Weather Service says we can expect the first snow showers of the season Monday afternoon and early evening in Evanston

After several days of high temperatures in the 50s, Monday is expected to see a high near 41.

And it will be breezy, with a north-northwest wind of 20 to 25 miles per hour and gusts as high as 40 miles per hour.

The forecasters don’t believe there will be any snow accumulation here, although residents of northwest Indiana may find a few inches on the ground.

At the moment, after Monday’s snow showers, there’s no more snow in the forecast through the end of the week.