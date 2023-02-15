The National Weather Service says Evanston could get two to four inches of snow and sleet on Thursday along with winds gusting as high as 40 miles per hour.

The City of Evanston’s private forecast service says the storm is expected to start with rain, sleet and wet snow starting around 5 a.m.

Then we can expect wet snow from around noon until about 8 p.m. with lingering flurries and snow showers until 10:30 p.m.

The city’s forecasters say we’ll probably get around two inches of snow and slush, but temperatures near freezing should let some of the snow melt during the day.

Temperatures on Friday won’t top 26 degrees, so untreated walkways are likely to freeze over.

Noel Rodreiguez, public services bureau chief for the city’s public works agency, says that means Friday morning commuters will need to exercise extra caution.

Rodriguez says city crews are on alert for the storm and will be treating roads as needed.