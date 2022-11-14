The National Weather Service says we can expect an inch or so of snow in Evanston starting late Monday and continuing into Tuesday.

The overnight snowfall may result in slick road surfaces impacting travel during the Tuesday morning commute.

Snow will continue through much of the day Tuesday, but warming temperatures are expected to limit accumulations on road surfaces during the afternoon.

Scattered snow showers are expected Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Update 10:45 a.m.: Evanston Public Works Director Edgar Cano says we may see between an inch and 2.4 inches of snow on elevated and grassy surfaces by 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

That, he says, will be followed by lighter snow amounts — from a trace to perhaps a quarter inch — each day Wednesday through Saturday.