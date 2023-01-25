The National Weather Service says that with snow already falling in Evanston we can expect snowfall rates to taper off Wednesday afternoon and the diminish to intermittent snow showers by this evening.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected for the morning commute due to snow-covered roads and visibilities under a half mile at times.

With warming temperatures this afternoon along with diminishing snowfall rates the travel conditions are expected to improve in the afternoon.

Overall, the weather service says, Evanston is likely to get about three inches of snow from the storm.

Snow showers are are expected Wednesday night and into Thursday, with less than an inch of accumulation possible. And we could get a little more snow late on Saturday.