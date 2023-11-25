The National Weather Service says Evanston can expect light to moderate snow from early Sunday morning through afternoon.

The storm is expected to end with light snow late Sunday night.

But temperatures just above freezing through the day will decrease pavement snowfall totals and allow for melting. Untreated surfaces may see freezeback, especially in the evening.

Snow totals on elevated and grassy surfaces may be 0.80 to 1.5 inches, on pavement 0.50 to 0.90 inch.

Noel Rodriguez, public services bureau chief for the city, says public works staff is on alert and will track the event’s timing and respond accordingly.