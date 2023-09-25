A new Cook County program offers rooftop solar photovoltaic systems at no cost to income-qualified homeowners.

The Cook County Sun and Save program, announced Monday, is funded with $3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Owner-occupied homes in the county, and owner-occupied apartment buildings with up to four units, can qualify for the program if the homeowner’s household income is between 80% and 120% of the area median income.

For a family of four, the income range this year would be from $95,350 to $132,360.

There are certain other restrictions, explained online.

Bill Smith is the editor and publisher of Evanston Now.

Leave a comment

The goal of our comment policy is to make the comments section a vibrant yet civil space. Treat each other with respect — even the people you disagree with. Whenever possible, provide links to credible documentary evidence to back up your factual claims.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *