A new Cook County program offers rooftop solar photovoltaic systems at no cost to income-qualified homeowners.

The Cook County Sun and Save program, announced Monday, is funded with $3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Owner-occupied homes in the county, and owner-occupied apartment buildings with up to four units, can qualify for the program if the homeowner’s household income is between 80% and 120% of the area median income.

For a family of four, the income range this year would be from $95,350 to $132,360.

There are certain other restrictions, explained online.