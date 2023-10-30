Data released Monday by the state board of education shows that Evanston/Skokie School District 65 students have largely recovered from their pandemic-era learning loss.

They’re now performing somewhat better than before the pandemic in English — with 44.6% considered proficient this year, compared to 42.2% in 2018.

In science, 61.9% of the students are considered proficient — the same as when the test was first conducted in 2019.

But in math 44.4% of students were considered proficient in 2018, and only 40.8% were proficient this year.

Statewide, proficiency rates have not recovered as much from the pandemic drop off. English proficiency rates were 37.4% statewide in 2019 and 34.6% in 2023. Math proficiency rates were 32% in 2019 and 26.9% in 2023.

Here’s how proficiency rates have changed at individual schools in District 65.