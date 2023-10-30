Data released Monday by the state board of education shows that Evanston/Skokie School District 65 students have largely recovered from their pandemic-era learning loss.
They’re now performing somewhat better than before the pandemic in English — with 44.6% considered proficient this year, compared to 42.2% in 2018.
In science, 61.9% of the students are considered proficient — the same as when the test was first conducted in 2019.
But in math 44.4% of students were considered proficient in 2018, and only 40.8% were proficient this year.
Statewide, proficiency rates have not recovered as much from the pandemic drop off. English proficiency rates were 37.4% statewide in 2019 and 34.6% in 2023. Math proficiency rates were 32% in 2019 and 26.9% in 2023.
Here’s how proficiency rates have changed at individual schools in District 65.
“Data released Monday by the state board of education shows that Evanston/Skokie School District 65 students have largely recovered from their pandemic-era learning loss.”
Wow, great news! Our kids are back to being only 62% proficient in science, 45% proficient in reading and 41% proficient in math. Simply, that means that more than half of the kids in school are not at grade level in English and Math, and only six in ten know which end of a test tube is the top.
If I owned a manufacturing company and half my products that came off the line didn’t work I’d be out of business. Why every member of the school board hasn’t resigned is shocking. If I were a teacher I’d be so embarrassed at these numbers that I’d make up some other profession to tell my friends.
Leave a comment