The sponsors of a proposed “Fair Workweek” ordinance for Evanston say they want more time to work out details of the proposal.

The ordinance, which had been tabled at the February meeting of the Human Services Committee, was scheduled to be up for a vote at Monday’s committee meeting.

But the sponsors, Mayor Daniel Biss and Ald. Devon Reid (8th) now say they want to delay action on the proposal until May.

In a memo in the packet for Monday’s meeting, they claim to be “in continuous conversations with relevant stakeholders” about how to amend the ordinance “to address outstanding concerns.”

The idea that Evanston should adopt a “Fair Workweek” ordinance modeled on one that went into effect in 2020 in Chicago was first proposed by Reid in May 2022.

The Evanston plan would hit a somewhat different range of industries and apply to smaller businesses than those targeted by the Chicago ordinance.

After Biss joined in sponsoring the proposal last month, several business owners turned out for the HSC meeting to decry what one described as “insane restrictions” on small businesses.