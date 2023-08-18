Police cars in the Jewel parking lot where the suspect in the stabbing was taken into custody.

Evanston police say a man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was stabbed repeatedly about 8 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Maple Ave.

Deputy Chief Melissa Sacluti says detectives have a person of interest in the stabbing in custody and are continuing their investigation.

She says the suspect was arrested in the parking lot of the Jewel-Osco supermarket at 1128 Chicago Ave., about five blocks from where the attack occurred.

Further details about the incident were not immediately available.

Bill Smith is the editor and publisher of Evanston Now.

