Evanston police say a man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was stabbed repeatedly about 8 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Maple Ave.

Deputy Chief Melissa Sacluti says detectives have a person of interest in the stabbing in custody and are continuing their investigation.

She says the suspect was arrested in the parking lot of the Jewel-Osco supermarket at 1128 Chicago Ave., about five blocks from where the attack occurred.

Further details about the incident were not immediately available.