Evanston’s Community Development staff says a proposed ordinance to protect trees on private property may discourage affordable housing construction in the city.

The City Council is scheduled Monday night to consider the tree preservation ordinance, which has been under development for a couple years.

In a memo to the council, staff says, “Additional costs and extended approval times for building permits and construction” required by the ordinance “may reduce the development of housing types such as detached and attached accessory dwelling units that provide smaller and more affordable housing options, particularly in high-cost single-family neighborhoods.”

And the memo adds that the ordinance likely instead would “continue the pattern of demolishing modest homes to build large, single-family homes and counter efforts to develop mixed-income neighborhoods throughout Evanston to address economic segregation.”

It also says that the requirement in the proposed ordinance that homeowners seeking to take down a tree provide a diagram of trees on neighboring properties could give neighbors who oppose a project a way to block it by not providing access to their land for the survey.

The memo also suggest that the rule would disparately impact residents in low and moderate income neighborhoods who are more likely to have narrow lots that would trigger the requirement to map trees on neighboring property.

And it says property owners may be reluctant to plant trees, or replace dying ones if they feel it will limit their ability to expand their home in the future.

The ordinance has been sought by the city’s Environment Board which cites studies concluding that urban trees provide a variety of benefits to the community including better air quality, reduced flooding and improved wildlife habitat.

