Five motor vehicles were reported stolen in Evanston over the weekend–two Hyundai, two Kias, and a Honda. These among stories in Monday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

800 Seward

A blue 2018 Hyundai was taken from the 800 block of Seward Street after the subject damaged the steering column between 6:30 p.m. Friday and 8:05 a.m. Saturday.

1200 Pitner

A 2020 Hyundai was taken from the 1200 block of Pitner Avenue between 1:54 a.m. and 9:46 a.m. Saturday. In the process, the passenger window was damaged.

400 Davis

A 2014 Kia was taken while parked in the 400 block of Davis Street between 3 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

2300 Ridgeway

The steering column was damaged as a 2023 Kia was being stolen from the 2300 block of Ridgeway Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Lake at Chicago

A 2016 Honda was taken from Lake Street and Chicago Avenue between 5 p.m. and 7:11 p.m. Friday. It was recovered later.

1600 Chicago

Purses, handbags, wallets, and portable electronic communications devices were removed from a grocery cart at the Whole Foods Market in the 1600 block of Chicago Avenue between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday.

600 Chicago

Miscellaneous merchandise was taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue around 11 a.m. Saturday.

1000 Grove

A delivered package containing jewelry and precious metals was taken from a residence in the 1000 block of Grove Street between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Jan. 27.

100 Chicago

Miscellaneous merchandise was taken from a gas station in the 100 block of Chicago Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday.

2201 Oakton

Randal B. Cruz de Arce, 29, of 1005 S. 26th St., Milwaukee, was arrested at 2201 Oakton St. at 7:53 p.m. Friday and charged with retail theft.

BURGLARY

800 Sherman

Computer equipment was taken from a residence in the 800 block of Sherman Avenue between 9:40 a.m. and 6:40 p.m. Friday.

2400 Ridgeway

Money and sunglasses were removed from an unlocked 2008 Toyota in a residential driveway in the 2400 block of Ridgeway Avenue between 6 p.m. Thursday and 1:45 p.m. Friday.

2400 Prospect

A suspect took money and damaged the front driver seat window of a 2018 Honda in the 2400 block of Prospect Avenue between 7 p.m. Saturday and 2:19 p.m. Sunday.

600 Brummel

Someone removed money from a victim’s purse at a residence in the 600 block of Brummel Street around 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

DRUGS

609 Sherman

Robert Earl Gunn, 44, of 112 Custer Ave., was arrested at 609 Sherman Ave. at 1:36 a.m. Saturday and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

OTHER

600 Brummel

Someone reported seeing a man with a gun in the 600 block of Brummel Street at 10:50 p.m. Friday. Police checked the area but found no man with a gun.

1917 Darrow

Lorenzo F. Pleasant, 49, of 3910 Monroe St, Bellwood, was arrested at 1917 Darrow Ave. at 12:21 p.m. Friday and charged with criminal sexual abuse.

TRAFFIC

1100 Dodge

Nasario Gonzalez-Reyez, 47, of 1901 Dodge Ave., was arrested at 1100 Dodge Ave. at 8:50 a.m. Monday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related document:



