THEFT

500 Wesley

A 2013 Mazda was stolen from the 500 block of Wesley Avenue around 2 p.m. Saturday, but crashed about a block away, and the perpetrator fled.

2000 Brummel

An attempt was made to steal a 2019 Hyundai from the 2000 block of Brummel Street at about 2 a.m. Monday, but the driver was unsuccessful after damaging the vehicle’s steering column.

Church at Hinman

A blue 2007 Hyundai was stolen from Church Street at Hinman Avenue between 5:30 p.m. and 10:22 p.m. Saturday.

1500 Sherman

An Apple cell phone, left unattended by a homeless person in the stairwell of the parking garage in the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue, was taken at about 10:13 p.m. Friday.

600 Chicago

Merchandise was taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

1700 Sherman

Consumable goods were taken from the CVS Pharmacy in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. Friday.

ARSON

1600 McDaniel

Someone ignited the bushes at the park in the 1600 block of McDaniel Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

BATTERY

529 Chicago

Destiny D. Fultz, 27, of 901 Maple Ave., was arrested at 529 Chicago Ave. at 8:50 p.m. Saturday and charged with battery. A court date has been set for June 28 at 9 a.m.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1900 Dempster

Plaz H. Murdock, 54, of 2121 Dewey Ave., was arrested at 1900 Dempster St. at 10:53 a.m. Saturday and charged with criminal damage to a vehicle. A court date has been set for June 14 at 9:30 a.m.

Noyes at Ashland

A concrete structure at the park on Noyes Street at Ashland Avenue was struck and damaged by a 2017 Dodge around 11 p.m. Saturday.

1100 Howard

Someone damaged the ordering kiosks screen at the McDonald’s restaurant in the 1100 block of Howard Street around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

DRUGS

1745 Brown

Jeremiah I. Gallimore, 21, of 1750 Brown Ave., was arrested at that address at 9:57 p.m. Friday and charged with the manufacture and delivery of cannabis.

1473 Foster

Nathan M. Norman, 19, of 9631 Laramie Ave., Skokie, was arrested at 1473 Foster St. at 9:49 p.m. Saturday and charged with the manufacture and delivery of cannabis.

GRAFFITI

2200 Oakton

Graffiti was found on the information board at the baseball field in the 2200 block of Oakton Street at 12:04 p.m. Friday.

OTHER

1454 Elmwood

Thomas M. Jones, 27, of 11338 S. King Drive, Chicago, was arrested at Evanston police headquarters at 1:40 p.m. Friday and charged with violation of an order of protection.

SHOTS HEARD

600 South Boulevard

Gunshots were reported at 2:53 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Boulevard. Police checked the area but found nothing.

TRAFFIC

Noyes at Ashland

Brenda L. Gonzalez, 45, of 5004 N. Neva Ave., Chicago, was arrested at Noyes Street and Ashland Avenue at 2:37 a.m. Sunday and charged with driving under the influence.

1615 Dodge

Gerardo R. Zamudio, 18, of 1933 Darrow Ave., was arrested at 1615 Dodge Ave. at 12:19 p.m. Sunday and charged with a traffic violation. He is due in court on June 23 at 9 a.m.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

