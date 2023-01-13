A 2004 Yamaha moped, stolen from the 900 block of Judson Avenue, was found damaged on Forest. This among the stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

900 Judson

A 2004 Yamaha moped was stolen from the 900 block of Judson Avenue between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, but was found damaged a short time later in the parking lot at Lincoln Elementary School in the 900 block of Forest Avenue.

1600 Chicago

A purse and its contents were taken from a restaurant in the 1600 block of Chicago Avenue around 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

1100 Chicago

Alcoholic products were reported stolen from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 1100 block of Chicago Avenue at 12:20 p.m. Thursday.

1800 Wesley

A package that had been delivered to a residence in the 1800 block of Wesley Avenue was taken between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

600 Hinman

Someone broke a window of a 2003 Lincoln in the 600 block of Hinman Avenue around 2 a.m. Friday.

SHOTS HEARD

University at Oak

Gunshots were reported at University Place and Oak Avenue at 9 a.m. Thursday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

