It now looks like Evanston won’t be hit as hard by Friday’s snow storm as forecasters had feared.

Noel Rodriguez, public services bureau chief for the city, says the latest from the city’s contracted private weather service indicate we’ll get less than an inch of slush on local roads and around an inch of snow on grassy surfaces.

That’s less than half of the precipitation predicted from the storm on Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to be above freezing all day.

Rodriguez says crews are prepared to respond to whatever weather develops, but “we do not expect major weather impacts on our community.”

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service also indicates that the bulk of the storm is like to hit to the south and east of Evanston, mostly in northwest Indiana.