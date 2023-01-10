Residents of a home in the 1100 block of Greenwood Street were surprised by an uninvited stranger entering their home at about 10 p.m. on Jan. 3. This among stories in Tuesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

HOME INVASION

1100 Greenwood

A person unknown to the occupants of a home in the 1100 block of Greenwood Street entered their abode unannounced at about 10 p.m. on Jan. 3 and got into an altercation with the victims, a couple in their Twenties. The intruder then fled north from the property and was not apprehended.

BATTERY

1703 Orrington

Milton D. Altamirano-Sanchez, 31, of 11327 W. Columbia Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 1703 Orrington Ave. at 3:16 p.m. Monday and charged with aggravated battery.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

1420 Chicago

Lamar A. McNeil, 21, of 715 Lincoln St., was arrested at 1420 Chicago Ave. at 1:15 p.m. Monday and charged with trespassing on real property.

GRAFFITI

1700 Sherman

Graffiti was discovered on the wall of the Wintrust Bank in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue at 4 a.m. Monday.

THEFT

1000 Dewey

An attempt was made to steal a 2011 Kia from the 1000 block of Dewey Avenue between 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. Thursday. A window was broken and the steering column was peeled, but nothing was reported missing.

900 Washington

The catalytic converter was removed from a 2010 Toyota in the 900 block of Washington Street between 5 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Monday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

