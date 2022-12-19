The National Weather Service is predicting Evanston will be hit with a strong winter storm from Thursday through Saturday.

Blizzard conditions are possible from Thursday evening into Friday evening, the forecasters say. They suggest making alternative travel plans if you were planning to be on the road then.

No estimates yet on how much snow we’ll get — but the greatest hazard is seen from the combination of very strong winds and blowing and drifting snow.

In addition, it’s expected to be bitterly cold, with a low Friday night around 5 degrees.

By Sunday, Christmas Day, we can look for sunny skies, but a high of only about 13 degrees.