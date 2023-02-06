Evanston Police say a 13-year-old student brought a loaded handgun with him to Chute Middle School Monday morning.

Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew says school officials reportedly made contact with the armed student and recovered the gun from him without incident after another student told them about the gun.

Evanston police were called to the school in the 1400 block of Oakton Street about 11 a.m., took custody of the weapon and transported the student to the police station for further investigation.

The school was initially put on soft lockdown, but the lockdown has been lifted.

Cmdr. Glew says the investigation, which is in its early stages, has not revealed any credible threats against other students or school officials.