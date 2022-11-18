Some wanted more updates in real time. But others were happy not to be informed until the situation was resolved.

Those were the polar opposite views of how students at Evanston Township High School felt about being told of loaded gun in the building, according to the student member of the District 202 Board of Education.

On Monday, Nicole Yao, an ETHS junior, gave the board some anecdotal reactions she heard regarding the Nov. 9 tip about a weapon, a tip that led to the arrest of an ETHS student, 18-year-old Rashaun Watkins, on gun charges.

ETHS did not notify students, families, nor the public until after the student had been detained by police and taken away.

Unlike a previous gun incident, in December 2021, there was no lockdown and no heavy police presence.

Yao explained that in the recent case, “some students felt kept in the dark, and wanted more frequent updates about the status of their safety.”

But Yao also said there were some “surprising” comments in her English class, from those who preferred being “able to get through the day without emotionally stressing out over knowing they could be in danger.”

Police have said there was no apparent intent for a school shooting, either targeted or at random, in the current incident.

That was not so certain at first in the 2021 case, where two loaded guns were found. Two students were charged as juveniles with weapons offenses, and another juvenile faced cannabis possession charges. Police leaving the high school on Dec. 16, 2021, apparently carrying evidence from the gun incident. (Bill Smith photo)

That case saw two weapons instead of one, drug possession and multiple potential suspects, hence the larger police presence.

Five other students were temporarily detained in that case but not charged.

That incident began with the discovery of some boys allegedly smoking marijuana in the bathroom.

No shots were fired in the 2021 incident nor in the one this month and no threats were made during either incident.

Yao, the student board member, said one common theme among students was the desire for “transparency” in such situations.

But it appears that the definition of “transparency” can vary.