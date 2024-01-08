Evanston’s City Council is scheduled Monday night to discuss a consultant’s report that estimates the municipal service center will need $27 million in upgrades over the next 20 years.

That’s based on 2023 cost levels and carries the caveat that actual costs for the 19 projects outlined in the study could range from half to double that ballpark $27 million figure.

Depending on what you make of the probability range in the new estimate, the new figure could be seen as an improvement from a preliminary estimate staff gave last June that said upgrades to the service center would likely cost $35 million to $55 million.

The new report outlines 19 projects needed at the mostly 44-year-old cluster of four interrelated building wings and two storage facilities at 2020 Asbury Ave.

About $10.6 million of the projects could be considered long-term maintenance work — like roof repairs and repaving and replacing two aging fuel islands with a new one.

Another $8.3 million could be seen as renovations that will improve functionality — including reconfiguring office spaces and equipment and upgrading site security systems.

And a third cluster of projects, also costing about $8.3 million, are driven largely by efforts to meet the city’s climate action goals.

Those include upgrading the electrical system to handle electric vehicle charging, switching from gas to electricity for heating and hot water and adding solar panels to building roofs.

The staff report does not address how the city should fund the projects — beyond noting that this year’s capital improvement program includes a $400,000 item for consulting work for service center renovation and suggesting that the city focus that project on facility electrification.

The council has avoided issuing general obligation bonds — traditionally used to fund major capital projects — for the past two years as interest rates have risen.

But with general fund surpluses rapidly declining, the council will face decisions about whether to go back to the bond market to fund long term projects, raise taxes to fund the projects, reduce other spending to cover capital project costs, or sell some city assets to raise funds and reduce future capital costs.

Some council members have opposed issuing bonds, favoring a pay-as-you-go approach to avoid interest costs, while others see bonds as a way to have future taxpayers cover the cost of long-term projects they will benefit from.

The council is expected also be under pressure this year to make decisions about two other — even more costly city facilities — the civic center and the police-fire headquarters building.

As of last June, estimates of the cost to repair or replace those structures range from $50 million to $100 million for each building.