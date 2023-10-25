A survey says white residents are the group in Evanston who most favor the city’s reparations program.
The survey was conducted for the city by the Center for the Study of Diversity and Democracy at Northwestern University and the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago.
Alvin Tillery, director of the center at Northwestern, said nationwide surveys have never recorded more than 20% support among white Americans for reparations.
Of course, given that 91% of Evanstonians voted for the Democrat in the 2020 presidential election, compared to 51% of Americans nationwide, higher support for reparations here may not be all that surprising.
A Pew Research Center study last year showed only 30% of all U.S. adults support reparations. And a University of California, Berkeley poll this year indicated only 23% of that state’s registered voters support cash reparations.
Tillery, in a phone interview with Evanston Now, said the study here also showed that adoption of the reparation program led to a net increase in the level of residents’ trust in local government.
The Evanston survey initially sought online responses promoted with an email message to residents from Mayor Daniel Biss inviting participation. That campaign drew a response from about 3.6% of Evanston residents.
But it showed a relatively low response rate by minorities. So it was followed up with a postcard campaign that over-sampled wards with a large minority population and with in-person outreach.
Those efforts brought the overall response rate to 4.3% of the city’s population.
Tillery said the survey is just the first phase of research he plans to conduct on the reparations program.
“We hope to go back and do focus groups,” Tillery said, adding that he hopes to include “some who disagree with the program and will come in and yell about it so we can get good data.”
Asked about the lower support rate for the program among Black residents — who would include program beneficiaries — Tillery said his thoughts are only speculative at this point.
But he suggested three possible reasons — including organized campaigns against reparations in some segments of the Black community, concerns about whether the promised benefits will ever be disbursed and concerns about who benefits, given how the program is structured.
Seems like this survey is deeply flawed. There is nothing to indicate the survey is a representative sample as it was, as I understand it,drawn from those who chose to respond to an e-mail request. Future better designed surveys will be interesting but given our city council probably won’t change anything.
This article reminds me of a ward meeting I attended where the subject of reparations was discussed.
In response to a question I raised, I was subsequently shamed by an elderly white woman for allegedly not acknowledging my white privilege (aka not possessing white guilt).
How presumptuous, naive, and misguided is that.
Evanston’s attempt at reparations needs more work before many of us (white, black, Latino, Asian), will fully support it.
I’m not against reparations, however I do not think Evanston’s program would hold up in court.
Reparations means a party who was harmed should be compensated for the harm by the party who harmed.
The evidence that the City engaged in specific race-based harm is slim to none.
If you read the underlying historical document they document all sorts of harms (red lining, discrimination at shops, etc…) but none of the most egregious harms were done by the city. They were perpetrated by other entities like banks, the federal government, shop owners, etc…
The document claims that the city was culpable because they established a zoning law in the 1920s. The claim is that this is racist since there were examples of racial exclusionary zoning in the South.
This was never the case in Evanston and they can’t point to any evidence that it was litigated here after the Supreme Court outlawed racial zoning in the late 20s.
There is so much evidence that zoning was motivated by a bunch of other factors not involving race. Mostly it involved trying to limit disputes between neighbors and create predictability in the property market.
If this ever goes to court the city will get blown out of the water.
I am sure as soon as funding support for reparations inches deeper and deeper into our general tax reserves (if any exist) and sources, lawsuits will likely follow, and they should.
The recent addition of real estate transfer taxes for home sales $1MM and over adding to reparations coffers speaks to the mentality of our inept elected officials. This is nothing more than forced wealth transfer and penalties on those who had nothing to do with what is allegedly being repaired with this program.
What a shame and reason to stop contributing to this senseless nightmare by moving away.
It was a bit of “trickery” to have the over $1.5M house sales tax go up for a vote at the ballot box under the assumption that would help alleviate the city’s finances and it *narrowly* passed to then shortly thereafter (well, a year or so) to divert those funds to be used exclusively for reparations. At the very least, voters should have known the actual intent for the money (which may or may not have changed the result, but at least would have been transparent.) And I think that’s a valid perspective even if I’m in favor of reparations.
It’s also pretty clear that the City in past history DID discriminate based on race — as did everywhere else in the country (not justifying it, simply saying Evanston of course wasn’t unique in that regard). I don’t know how one could argue otherwise. Whether that means cash reparations are worthwhile/valid/helpful decades later of course is another debate, but the debate in Evanston is one-sided (as noted in the NY Times podcast “The Daily” on Evanston’s reparations program, NOBODY — literally, zero people — spoke out against race-based reparations during City Council meetings although some spoke out against how it was being done. The NY TImes asked if “1. Evanston is specifically unique?” or “2. Can this model of reparations be copied elsewhere?” Answer: 1. (Disclosure: I’m somewhat ambivalent towards reparations and probably would vote being in favor of it for those that exhibited clear discrimination — e.g. the “ancestors” — but am not in favor of taking general city fund money and diverting it to the cause without voter input.)
I doubt anybody from Evanston is going to sue over the legality of the program, but some outside conservative org may do so in the coming months/years.
Fred, you say that “It’s also pretty clear that the City in past history DID discriminate based on race.”
For reparations to clearly repair discrimination, we need to identify the perpetrator of the action and specifically who was harmed. As I mentioned above, the document that apparently lays out the case for reparations by the city has very slim evidence on City of Evanston discriminatory actions.
In fact most of the discrimination came from private entities like banks and real estate agents, which is immaterial to the liability of the city.
Why should the city pay reparations for discrimination that was done by banks, landlords, and real estate agencies?
People feel bad about discrimination. However, that is a different matter than establishing legal liability for harms.
I don’t want to disparage the authors of the historical case for reparations, but if you read all 85 pages, the vast majority of the “evidence” provided for discrimination comes from entities other than the city. It makes you wonder why they had to produce something with so much filler. Probably because the case for City liability is so weak.
Read it for yourself: https://www.cityofevanston.org/home/showpublisheddocument/67191/637715545144570000
Thanks for the response Paully. I was referencing discrimination in the general sense, not specifically what evidence they produced in their report or what entities are legally liable. You would have thought Evanston’s counsel would have vetted it though. But regardless of legal liability (and I’m not an attorney), I was simply acknowledging that through the course of Evanston history, there was race-based discrimination that came from government entities. Both things can be true — what I just mentioned and what you mentioned that they made a weak legal case of it in their report since they focused more on outside entities that had things more codified.
“Whites here most favor reparations”does not equate to “Most whites favor reparations”. Just to be clear. In fact, most Evanstonians of any race didn’t even care enough to respond.
The overall response to multiple efforts at inclusion/participation in said surveys garnered a 4.3% response rate.
IMO that 4.3% response rate tells the bigger story.
If people choose to live their lives through the lens of victimhood that is their prerogative. That said, it doesn’t mean others have to be willing participants in this kind of worldview.
Who, then, becomes the victim? With no real perpetrators to hold accountable, and no real victims as a result – wouldn’t the victims of reparations be those innocent residents forced to pay for the crimes of others? That’s not justice.
